Rita Dominic is engaged

Odion Okonofua

The actress first revealed the identity of her partner back in 2020.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic is set to walk down the aisle with her heartthrob, Fidelis Anosike.

The couple "got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials," the actress’s representative shared.

Dominic and Anosike will reportedly be getting married in Imo state on April 18th and 19th this year.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

In a recent interview, the actress explained the reason she decided to show off her partner on social media.

Rita Dominic in custom made Sbym {instagram/ritadominic}

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she told Chude Jideonwo on his show.

Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha is a Nigerian actress. In 2012, Rita Dominic won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

