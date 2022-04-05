Rita Dominic is engaged

The couple "got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials," the actress’s representative shared.

Dominic and Anosike will reportedly be getting married in Imo state on April 18th and 19th this year.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

In a recent interview, the actress explained the reason she decided to show off her partner on social media.

Pulse Nigeria

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she told Chude Jideonwo on his show.