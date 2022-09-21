RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

Odion Okonofua

There had been several reports flying on social media that the actress and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike.

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]
Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She shared a gif with the caption 'Fake News.'

There had been several reports flying on social media that the actress and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike.

According to the reports, the movie star welcomed a set of twins far away in the United Kingdom.

This is coming months after the actress had a star-studded wedding.

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]
A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith] Pulse Nigeria

The wedding ceremony which took place in Owerri was attended by several celebrities including Joke Silva, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach and Shan George.

Others were veteran comedians and actors Julius Agwu and Okey Bakassi.

Some other A-list celebrities who graced the wedding ceremony were Queen Nwokoye, Uche Elendu, Ese Eriata, BBNaija's TolaniBaj, Mercy Eke and Idia Aisien.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike Pulse Nigeria

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got engaged earlier in April.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

AMAA 2022: 'Man of God', 'Jolly Roger' shine + full list of nominees

AMAA 2022: 'Man of God', 'Jolly Roger' shine + full list of nominees

Court refuses Baba Ijesha‘s bail application pending appeal

Court refuses Baba Ijesha‘s bail application pending appeal

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money, supporting the next wave of global creative entrepreneurs

YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money, supporting the next wave of global creative entrepreneurs

Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music about collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Madonna, and Rema

Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music about collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Madonna, and Rema

'Rema & I are the two leading artists of our generation,' Fireboy tells Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1

'Rema & I are the two leading artists of our generation,' Fireboy tells Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1

' I'm glad to be at the forefront pushing the culture,' Fireboy says on international success

' I'm glad to be at the forefront pushing the culture,' Fireboy says on international success

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar] [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman]

'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Reality TV stars Liquorose and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohJr]

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

Diamond The Body

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Yul Edochie and 2nd wife celebrates 1st wife on her birthday