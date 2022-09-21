Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

The movie star made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She shared a gif with the caption 'Fake News.'

There had been several reports flying on social media that the actress and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike.

According to the reports, the movie star welcomed a set of twins far away in the United Kingdom.

This is coming months after the actress had a star-studded wedding.

Pulse Nigeria

The wedding ceremony which took place in Owerri was attended by several celebrities including Joke Silva, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach and Shan George.

Others were veteran comedians and actors Julius Agwu and Okey Bakassi.

Some other A-list celebrities who graced the wedding ceremony were Queen Nwokoye, Uche Elendu, Ese Eriata, BBNaija's TolaniBaj, Mercy Eke and Idia Aisien.

Pulse Nigeria

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got engaged earlier in April.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.