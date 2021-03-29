Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has shared some adorable photos of her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko and her son on a private jet.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 28, 2021, where she released the adorable photos.

"Blooming and growing," she captioned the photos.

Since the couple's relationship first made it to social media, they have never shied away from showing each other off.

From the expensive pieces of jewelry to the exotic car gifts, Nwoko has given everyone a reasons to envy his wife.

Regina Daniels and husband

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.