Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels has shared videos of the expensive wristwatch and luxury bus gifts she got from her hubby, Ned Nwoko.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 18, 2020, where she shared videos of her new gifts.

"Meet my four-wheel plane...Also, a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch...love you, baby ❤️❤️ u are so extra 🙈🙈 @princenednwoko," she captioned the videos.

Daniels' gifts are coming a few days after her birthday.

The movie star and her billionaire husband got married in 2019 and have a son together.