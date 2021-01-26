Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko is celebrating his Moroccan wife, Laila on her 30th wedding anniversary.

In a photo shared via his Instagram page on Monday, January 25, 2021, the billionaire showered praised his wife, and expressed joy at her maturity over the years.

"Laila will be 30 years in a few days time. It feels like yesterday. It has been ten beautiful years. Amazing how she has matured over the years❤️," he wrote.

The couple celebrated their son, Sultan's second birthday back in 2020.

Nwoko is known to be married to several women, however, Daniels is his youngest wife.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.