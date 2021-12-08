Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

In a statement released via the billionaire's Instagram page on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, he gave a detailed account of how his marriage to the Moroccan crashed.

He, however, began by dispelling the rumours that his marriage to Laila ended because of the influence of a local aphrodisiac called “Kayamata”, sold by one Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma.

Pulse Nigeria

The former federal lawmaker wondered why people patronised the aphrodisiac from Jaruma when she could not save her marriage.

He alleged that the aphrodisiac's marriage didn't last past one year.

He went on to narrate what led to the collapse of his marriage to Laila.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the Delta State-born politician, trouble started after Laila visited London with her kids on vacation.

During the trip, the mother of three allegedly abandoned her kids in the hotel and went clubbing, where she contracted the dreaded coronavirus.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

It didn't end there as Nwoko revealed how his now ex-wife hooked up with a strange man in the UK.

According to the statement released, Laila and the yet-to-be-identified man got into a fight and the police were invited.

She went on to get cosmetic surgery without his approval while in the United Kingdom.

Pulse Nigeria

Nwoko said he decided to release a statement to clear the air because Laila has continued to play the victim.