RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nwoko says his now ex-wife was in contact with a strange man during a vacation he funded.

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]
Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Nollywood actress Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko has called out his ex-wife, Laila and popular 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram.

Recommended articles

In a statement released via the billionaire's Instagram page on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, he gave a detailed account of how his marriage to the Moroccan crashed.

He, however, began by dispelling the rumours that his marriage to Laila ended because of the influence of a local aphrodisiac called “Kayamata”, sold by one Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma.

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram
Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram Pulse Nigeria

The former federal lawmaker wondered why people patronised the aphrodisiac from Jaruma when she could not save her marriage.

He alleged that the aphrodisiac's marriage didn't last past one year.

He went on to narrate what led to the collapse of his marriage to Laila.

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram
Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram Pulse Nigeria

According to the Delta State-born politician, trouble started after Laila visited London with her kids on vacation.

During the trip, the mother of three allegedly abandoned her kids in the hotel and went clubbing, where she contracted the dreaded coronavirus.

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram
Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram Pulse Nigeria
Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram
Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram Pulse Nigeria

It didn't end there as Nwoko revealed how his now ex-wife hooked up with a strange man in the UK.

According to the statement released, Laila and the yet-to-be-identified man got into a fight and the police were invited.

She went on to get cosmetic surgery without his approval while in the United Kingdom.

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram
Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram Pulse Nigeria

Nwoko said he decided to release a statement to clear the air because Laila has continued to play the victim.

He finally distanced himself and his family from Jaruma and her business.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Danjumah Ndanusa: Defining the next decade of African pop culture with Africa’s family sitcom “Meet the Igwes

Danjumah Ndanusa: Defining the next decade of African pop culture with Africa’s family sitcom “Meet the Igwes”

BBNaija's Maria tests positive for Covid-19

BBNaija's Maria tests positive for Covid-19

Mo Abudu is the 98th most powerful woman in the world

Mo Abudu is the 98th most powerful woman in the world

Ifan Michael talks Nollywood journey in new Forbes Africa feature

Ifan Michael talks Nollywood journey in new Forbes Africa feature

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu says Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu says Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed

MARVELOUS: The African Fred Hammond

MARVELOUS: The African Fred Hammond

Get your party mode activated for the Infinix Fans Party 2021!

Get your party mode activated for the Infinix Fans Party 2021!

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]

Kate Henshaw and Ubi Franklin trade words over death of Sylvester Oromoni

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and music mogul Ubi Franklin [Instagram/KateHenshaw] [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]