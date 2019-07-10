Reekado Banks has come out to react to a prank phone call gone wrong during a live interview.

According to him, it was supposed to be a prank phone call but it was taken too far which led to a bit of confusion in the studio.

"It is truly a problem when a media platform begins to pursue shock value at the expense of an artistes' image. So that was a prank call on a tv show, it was funny then, but I do not like where this is headed!" he tweeted.

The prank call

Just in case you guys weren't following, Reekado Banks was a guest a live TV show when a supposed fan called the show.

The unidentified lady called and said she has sex with Reekado Banks and he has refused to call her back. When confronted by the presenters, the unidentified lady insisted that she knew what she was talking about while accusing them of trying to cover up her claims.

However, it has now been revealed that it was just a prank call which actually didn't go as planned.