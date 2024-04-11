ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack during live stream in UK

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Nigerian dancer appealed to the public to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator of the act.

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack during live stream in UK
Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack during live stream in UK

According to the dancer, the attack occurred while she was in the middle of a live stream on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

She disclosed this in a video posted on her Instagram account some minutes ago.

"My face is burning, can I have some coke to wash it please," Obidi screamed as she groaned in pain.

The video later showed her frantically washing her face with a Coca-Cola soft drink presumably to douse the burning effect of the acid.

Two uniformed officers later appeared in the video, with one of them applying a liquid solution on the dancer's face and saying, "This will help to reduce the pain."

At the same time, the second officer sprayed her back to give first aid treatment.

In the caption accompanying the video, Obidi appealed to the public to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator of the act.

Obidi described her attacker as a black female standing five feet tall.

She also stressed that she's been a target of hateful remarks in the past, noting that the physical assault is a wake-up call.

"Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream.

"There's been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call.

"If you have any information as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot. please forward to Korramanagement@gmail.com," she wrote.

