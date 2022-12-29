ADVERTISEMENT
Reality TV star TBoss issues strong advice to mothers

Babatunde Lawal

This advice can save someone from ending up on gossip blogs.

Tboss-and-her-daughter- [Guardian Nigeria]
Reality TV star TBoss has put out some advice to mothers regarding their choice of outfits when going out with their kids.

On her Instagram story, she wrote that a mother must have nice underwear on before leaving the house with kids.

According to her, kids can make their mothers engage in different things that can lead to embarrassments if not well packaged.

"As a mother with a toddler, one thing you absolutely must do, if you like, don't comb your hair, have no makeup on, don’t brush your teeth, forget your wig, that's fine. But under no circumstance should you leave your house without nice underwear on."

"Trust me I know what I’m talking about. These kids would make you run, skip and raise your shirt or dress. If you like go out with tear tear pant or no panties at all, Na you sabi. We might see ya yansh on social media and me Sef go follow laugh you cos I don tell you [sic]"

Tboss's story [Instagram]
Before now, in the spirit of commenting on mother-child relationships, the TV star shared how she felt the first day she took her daughter to school and saw how unkempt some mothers who also brought their kids to the same school looked.

According to her, she wondered why mothers wouldn’t find spare time to tidy up themselves before leaving home for school.

Babatunde Lawal
