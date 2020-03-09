Today is former Big Brother Naija's housemate, TBoss' birthday and her photos on Instagram are exceptionally lit.

TBoss was one of the housemates from the second season of Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Monday, March 9, 2020, where she shared some really beautiful photos of her daughter and herself.

Even though TBoss didn't indicate her age, she still looks stunning and beautiful.

One interesting feat about her birthday photos is the photo of her breasting her baby.

TBoss Instagram/ TBoss Idowu

Happy birthday to TBoss from all of us at PULSE.

Her stay in the house was quite entertaining and at the same time controversial. At the end of the show, she came out as the first runner up.

Since then TBoss has gone to leave a private life. However, that has been caught short at several times.

TBoss welcomed her first child in 2019, after months of speculation of her pregnancy and even birth. She announced the arrival of the baby on her social media page not without thanking those who stood by her during the pregnancy. [Instagram/OfficialTBoss]

For example, the controversy surrounding her pregnancy and the birth of her baby was big in the media.