Rapper Falz joins dad Femi Falana, others to protest insecurity and poverty in Nigeria

The protesters, under the aegis of the Peoples Alternative Political Movement took to the streets of Lagos on Monday, May 31, 2021, where they marched from Ikeja Bus Stop to the Governor’s Office through the Secretariat to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The demonstration, which was tagged, ‘Enough is Enough’, lasted for several hours as youths carried placards which read, ‘No to Exploitation and Multiple Taxation’, ‘Provide Jobs or Unemployment Benefits for Youths’, ‘Provide Security in Schools’, ‘End Kidnapping and Banditry’ and ‘Stop Killings, Secure Nigeria’.

Pulse Nigeria

Falz is known to be vociferous when it comes to social and political issues in the country.

It would be recalled that he was one of the celebrities are the forefront during the #EndSars protest in 2020.

During an interview with CNN's Christian Amanpour, the rapper gave a breakdown of what has been happening in the country from the first day Nigerian youths decided to come out and protest against police brutality.

Pulse Nigeria

"Myself and another artist, Runtown, we had shared on our Twitter handles that we were going to do a walk, a peaceful protest against all forms of police brutality. We did that with the hashtag #EndSars. The hashtag was already in existence. It was a big thing on social media but nobody had gone to do it physically, so we decided to go a step further," he said.

The lawyer turned rapper went on to narrate how the protest which started with just a few people walking down the streets of Lagos turned into a nationwide protest.