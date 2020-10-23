Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin 'Falz' Falana was a guest at CNN's Christiane Amanpour's show 'Amanpour' where he talked about the #EndSars protests in the country.

Falz gave a breakdown of what has been happening in the country from the first day Nigerian youths decided to come out and protest against police brutality.

"Myself and another artist, Runtown, we had shared on our Twitter handles that we were going to do a walk, a peaceful protest against all forms of police brutality. We did that with the hashtag #EndSars. The hashtag was already in existence. It was a big thing on social media but nobody had gone to do it physically, so we decided to go a step further," he said.

The lawyer turned rapper went on to narrate how the protest which started with just a few people walking down the streets of Lagos turned into a nationwide protest.

Falz further pointed out that the major issue surrounding the disbandment of the police, is that the government had made similar claims in the past without any change.

Amanpour asked the rapper if he wasn't scared for his life after many other disgruntled young Nigerians refused to speak to the media on the crisis in the country.

"I'm not afraid for my life. I'm not afraid for my life because where we are right now, I can actually die from anything. I don't even know where to start from, we have a nonexistent health care system, we have a seriously high level of poverty, there is unemployment and we are in a critical state because of how much corruption we've continued to see in the country," he said.

"So if I don't come out to speak about anything, I could sit down and have an accident on my way to work and die because the state of health care is nothing to write home about. We don't even have proper hospitals, people have to travel abroad for proper treatment."

The music star's interview came days after several young Nigerians were killed by security operatives at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The young Nigerians were among the thousands of Nigerians who came out to protest against police brutality in the country.