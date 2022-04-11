Pulse List: 7 female celebrities with wealthy husbands you should know

It is only normal for these categories of women to be attracted by equally successful men, and in some cases very wealthy men. Some of these female celebrities have ended up getting married to these wealthy career men and business or political magnates.

Getting married to a wealthy man has a lot of pros and cons as sometimes it slows down the careers of these already established celebrities. However, for some, it is just a plus as it rarely clouds their careers.

So, guys, on our list this week, we will be sharing with you seven female celebrities who have gotten married to really wealthy men.

1. Dakore Egbuson Akande

Dakore Egbuson Akande needs no introduction as she's one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry - Nollywood to be precise. Dakore's acting career has been one which we've all watched blossom over the years.

One can't mention Dakore's name without mentioning her good looks and how it attracts fans and admirers.

ece-auto-gen

In 2011, Dakore Egbuson Akande got married to Olumide Akande in a very beautiful wedding ceremony. Just in case you don't know who Olumide Akande is, he is the first son of Nigeria's former richest man, Chief Harry Akande.

They have remained one of the richest families in the country with investments in different sectors of the economy. Every time we see a photo of Dakore and Olumide we are always in awe the way they look beautiful together.

2. Regina Daniels

Pulse Nigeria

Regina Daniels is one of the biggest child stars to have come out of Nigeria. The beautiful actress first stole the hearts of Nigerians after her debut in the second most popular movie industry in the world.

In 2019, rumours of her relationship with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko began to filter the air.

Pulse Nigeria

Daniels' relationship with the former federal lawmaker was the talk of the town as she was spoiled with expensive gifts. From a house to several exotic cars, the movie star gave tabloids sleepless nights.

The Nollywood actress and Nwoko tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony which was held at her hometown, Asaba. They welcomed their first child together in 2020.

3. Caroline Danjuma

Pulse Nigeria

Ever watched a movie where Caroline Danjuma starred in and wondered if she truly is a Nigerian or some Spanish actress who decided to give Nollywood a try? People were in awe of her beauty and men drooled over her photos.

She is one of those actors who gave their best when it came to acting, until she got hitched and went 'missing in action' from the TV screens. Who wouldn't?

ece-auto-gen

Caroline Danjuma got hitched by business magnate, Musa Danjuma in 2007. Musa Danjuma is the younger brother of Gen. Theophilus Danjuma and has a vast portfolio in several businesses including the shipping and paint industries.

The marriage between these two, however, didn't last as they pathed ways years after the union which was marred by controversies. However, the marriage produced three beautiful children.

4. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Pulse Nigeria

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is not just one of the biggest stars to come out of this country. We can't forget how she got married to her husband at a very very young age.

Captain Mathew Ekiende got married to Omotola when she was still a teenager and more amazing is that their wedding took place on bound, a flight from Lagos-Benin back in 2001.

ece-auto-gen

We all know how rich pilots from any part of the world are, and Omotola's husband isn't exempted from this list. He has had a very successful career spanning over two decades which has seen him fly commercially for different airlines across the country (Big bucks!).

5. Ego Boyo

Ego Boyo needs no introduction as she is one of the pioneers of the modern-day Nollywood. The beautiful actress started her acting career in the late 1980s. She, however, rose to prominence when she starred in the hit TV series 'Checkmate,' where she played Anne Haastrup.

Boyo is married to one of the most influential and wealthy Nigerians in the corporate circle. Her husband, Omamofe Boyo is the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Oando Plc, one of the biggest companies in the country.

He also sits on the board of several companies, including Gaslink Nigeria, Oando Togo, Oando Ghana, West African Refinery Company, Sierra Leone, to mention a few.

6. Zainab Balogun

She is a pretty, eloquent woman, who is gradually becoming a screen diva and she is not even slowing down anytime soon. Zainab Balogun is one of the new crops of celebrities who will be here for a long time to come.

Starting off as a model, she became a video vixen in Naeto C's hit song years ago and then became one of the most admired TV personalities. Balogun has indeed achieved a lot in just a few years.

Zainab Balogun tied the knot with Dikko Nwachukwu in May 2018. Pulse Nigeria

When celebrities decide to get in a relationship, the buzz is usually mad but she kept hers under the radar from the prying eyes of the media. When she decided to get married to Dikko Nwachukwu, not many saw it coming.

She had a very beautiful wedding which was attended by who is who in the entertainment industry. Dikko Nwachukwu is an entrepreneur who has a major interest in the aviation sector.

The guy is so boxed up, he has a license to run his airline. He was previously married, but lost his first wife to cancer. That didn't stop him from finding love again though.

7. Mary Remmy Njoku

Pulse Nigeria

If you say Mary Remmy Njoku is one of the veterans in Nollywood, then you are right. She has been in the industry since the early 2000s even though she wasn't seen as an A-lister.

Mary Njoku remained steadfast and committed to the dream of a flourishing career in Nollywood which has indeed proved to everyone.

A lot of people might not be aware but she is the wife of the owner of the popular movie app, Iroko TV, and the series of TV stations, Jason Njoku.

ece-auto-gen

Jason Njoku is a known name in the tech world as one of the biggest innovators of a dream not many envisaged would have come to reality.