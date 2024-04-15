ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

We are just friends - US woman Gorgeous Doll in cosy picture with Davido clarifies

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She claims that she and Davido have been friends for four years and she did not know that he was married.

Davido and Gorgeous Doll [ShadeBorough]
Davido and Gorgeous Doll [ShadeBorough]

Recommended articles

Taking to her Tiktok account on April 15, 2024, she explained the nature of her relationship with the singer, stressing that it involved nothing shady or secretive.

"I did not know that this man was married. Anytime I was around Davido, it was for one or two things okay? It was either because I was styling him for an event because that's what I do, whether it's athletes or rappers. Another thing I would do is help him with bookings when he comes into Atlanta. I would call the club owners and tell them 'Hey Davido is in town, do y'all want to book him?'"

ADVERTISEMENT

She also debunked claims that she knew that Davido was married during the course of their friendship.

"At this point, I had never seen a wife, only baby mamas and I knew he had multiple baby mamas. I didn't care because it wasn't my business to ask and I never thought to ask 'Are you married.'"

She also clarified that the viral video of Davido crying and begging was uploaded by her friend Bonita.

She explained, "I am not mad that Bonita posted the video but I am upset that she did when I said don't post anything and now she has opened a whole other door that I myself am not prepared for."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now I'm being attacked on social media and I'm being perceived in a way that I don't like. I am not going to post something that I know would destroy someone's relationship. This is a friendship that I've built over the last four to five years, we are locked in and he does not care about me taking pictures or posting because we have nothing to hide," she concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paul Okoye's girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy responds to claims she's a 'home-wrecker'

Paul Okoye's girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy responds to claims she's a 'home-wrecker'

We are just friends - US woman Gorgeous Doll in cosy picture with Davido clarifies

We are just friends - US woman Gorgeous Doll in cosy picture with Davido clarifies

55-year-old actress is pregnant for husband 31 years her junior

55-year-old actress is pregnant for husband 31 years her junior

Inside elaborate 5-day burial ceremony for Mr Ibu set for June, 3 months after death

Inside elaborate 5-day burial ceremony for Mr Ibu set for June, 3 months after death

ajofé's 'VOODOO' raises mental health awareness through music

ajofé's 'VOODOO' raises mental health awareness through music

Big Smart, the global focus on the rise of hype

Big Smart, the global focus on the rise of hype

Odumeje unleashes the power of 'Abido Shaker' on new single featuring Flavour

Odumeje unleashes the power of 'Abido Shaker' on new single featuring Flavour

These Nollywood movies are debuting in cinemas or streaming this April

These Nollywood movies are debuting in cinemas or streaming this April

Young Jonn releases highly anticipated debut album 'Jiggy Forever'

Young Jonn releases highly anticipated debut album 'Jiggy Forever'

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Tiwa Savage, and other celebrity beefs so far this year[Billboard Magazine]

9 biggest Nigerian celebrity beefs between January and March 2024

Aderounmu Adejumoke has passed away and this is how Nigerian celebrities reacted [Instagram/ Aderounmu Adejumoke]

How Nigerian celebrities reacted to actress Aderounmu Adejumoke's death

Aoki and Assaf in St. Barts. [Spread Pictures/MEGA]

Kimora Lee Simmons's 21 year old daughter Aoki breaks up with 65-year-old boyfriend

AY Makun's ex-wife confirms their split [Instagram/AYComedian]

My ex-husband and I ask for privacy - AY Makuns estranged wife Mabel