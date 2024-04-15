We are just friends - US woman Gorgeous Doll in cosy picture with Davido clarifies

Taking to her Tiktok account on April 15, 2024, she explained the nature of her relationship with the singer, stressing that it involved nothing shady or secretive.

"I did not know that this man was married. Anytime I was around Davido, it was for one or two things okay? It was either because I was styling him for an event because that's what I do, whether it's athletes or rappers. Another thing I would do is help him with bookings when he comes into Atlanta. I would call the club owners and tell them 'Hey Davido is in town, do y'all want to book him?'"

ADVERTISEMENT

She also debunked claims that she knew that Davido was married during the course of their friendship.

"At this point, I had never seen a wife, only baby mamas and I knew he had multiple baby mamas. I didn't care because it wasn't my business to ask and I never thought to ask 'Are you married.'"

She also clarified that the viral video of Davido crying and begging was uploaded by her friend Bonita.

She explained, "I am not mad that Bonita posted the video but I am upset that she did when I said don't post anything and now she has opened a whole other door that I myself am not prepared for."

ADVERTISEMENT