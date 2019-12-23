Whether we like it or not, some of our favourite male celebrities ooze so much class and style every time they pop up on our social media timelines living some people, especially the ladies breathless.

One thing that comes to mind when we think about these male celebrities are how they carry themselves, the picture-perfect poses for the gram and the story behind their successful careers is how they have been able to mix elegance with business.

From relevance, amazing looks that cannot be ignored to hunky abs that would have you licking the screen, here are the hottest male celebrities of 2019.

1. Mike Edwards

Think of an all-round man, think Mike Edwards. He graced our screen as one of the BBNaija ‘pepper dem’ housemates and has ever since, stolen many hearts with his killer heights and abs to die for. He went further to become every ladies dream husband as he became the first married man to stay faithful to his partner on the reality show...#ManLikeMike.

Amongst all these achievements, we can't ignore the fact he's an Olympic gold medallist. Mike Edwards is our hottest male celebrity of 2019. Mike and his wife, Perri-Shakes Drayton, who is also a professional athlete made the cover of Genevieve Magazine, December Issue. [Instagram/Aireyys]

Mike is more than just a cute face on the screen, he's also an intellectual, who has proven his worth over the years. He's the first black man to own a cigar company in the United Kingdom and he featured on Essence Magazine. Amongst all these achievements, we can't ignore the fact he's an Olympic gold medallist.

Mike Edwards is our hottest male celebrity of 2019. Mike and his wife, Perri-Shakes Drayton, who is also a professional athlete made the cover of Genevieve Magazine, December Issue.

2. Ayoola Ayolola

Ayoola is that perfect eye candy and we can't stop drooling over him. [Instagram/AyoOlla]

He also featured in other series and movies as a perfect gentleman and boyfriend goals. His sexy eyes, abs, and voice can take you to the heavens and back. Ayoola is that perfect eye candy and we can't stop drooling over him.

3. Peter Okoye (Mr.P)

Peter Okoye from the former duo, P-Square is one of the handsome few that pays attention to his fitness and looks. His dimples and smile always get our attention and we can't help but acknowledge that fact. The father of two seems to look more handsome as he grows older.

4. Tobi Bakre

His career and endorsement have earned him an ever-increasing relevance in the entertainment industry. [Instagram/TobiBakre]

His career and endorsement have earned him an ever-increasing relevance in the entertainment industry. With several daring photoshoots and stylish outfits, Tobi Bakre is such an eye candy.

5. Richard Mofe Damijo

In 2019, he has starred in several blockbuster movies that keeps him at the top of his career. His photos on Instagram prove that R.M.D age backward. [Instagram/MofeDamijo]

In 2019, he has starred in several blockbuster movies that keeps him at the top of his career. His photos on Instagram prove that R.M.D age backward.

6. Timini Egbuson

With Timini's role in blockbuster movies like Elevator Baby, SGIT, MTV Shuga Naija, he had an amazing year. Coupled with his handsome look, his fashion sense is top-notch. [Instagram_Timini]

With Timini's role in blockbuster movies like Elevator Baby, SGIT, MTV Shuga Naija, he had an amazing year. Coupled with his handsome look, his fashion sense is top-notch.

7. Ramsey Nouah

The 49-year-old actor remains handsome as the years go by. He made his directorial debut with the top Nollywood movie, 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free'. Known for his works of art over the years, Ramsey has earned a spot on our hottest male celebrities of the year.

Known for his works of art over the years, Ramsey has earned a spot on our hottest male celebrities of the year. [Instagram/RamseyNoauh]

Ramsey Nouah gets our attention every time with his amazing look. He's happily married with kids.

8. Ninalowo Bolanle

Apart from his successful acting career, Ninalowo has an eye-catching physique. His love for fitness is evident in his body shape and structure. Ninalowo's fashion sense is relative to muscular men and also looks dapper in suits.

9. Denola Grey

With his ability to be daring when it comes to fashion and zero resistance when it comes to showing off his body, Denola is one of the hottest celebrities in Nigeria. Although he isn't as muscular as other celebrities, his body is well-taken care of and we can still spot his abs.

Although he isn't as muscular as other celebrities, his body is well-taken care of and we can still spot his abs. [Instagram/DenolaGrey]

His skin tone keeps popping every time we spot him on our feed. Everything about his look gets our attention.

10. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The father of two does not hesitate to dish out the best of outfits with his muscular and sexy body. His handsome look, successful career and fashion sense earned him a spot on our list.[Instagram/Ebuka]

The father of two does not hesitate to dish out the best of outfits with his muscular and sexy body. His handsome look, successful career and fashion sense earned him a spot on our list.