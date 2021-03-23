Prince Harry has reportedly taken on a new job as an executive of a Silicon Valley startup.

In a recent publication by Wall Street Journal, Prince Harry revealed that he will become chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., an online coaching and mental health firm.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-around better life,” he said.

“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable."

Harry is expected to have input into initiatives including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

In February 19, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple will no longer serve as working members of the royal family.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement read.