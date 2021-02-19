British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have officially resigned from all royal duties.

According to a statement released by the Buckingham Palace on Friday, February 19, 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer serve as working members of the royal family.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020. [Instagram/SussexRoyal]

It also stated that the couple’s honorary military appointments and royal patronages would be returned to Queen Elizabeth II to be redistributed.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the statement concluded.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle [PageSix]

Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby shocked the world in January 2020, when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.