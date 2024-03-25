Dayo Amusa blasts judges for awarding Bobrisky 'Best Dressed Female' at event

Amusa took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 25, 2024, utterly outraged with the turn of events from the day before.

"Naturally, I don't do this but I felt the need to do this," she said. "I am not happy because I went to a colleague's premiere yesterday and then they said that the best dressed was to be picked. One female best dresser and one male best dresser. Don't get me wrong it could be anyone yes but definitely not a cross-dresser," she said.

Bobrisky won in a long statement, sequinned gown with matching black lipstick in the female category, while Big Brother Naija alum, Groovy was won in the male category. They were each awarded ₦1 million as a cash prize.

Amusa, completely flabbergasted by the judge's choice at the premiere, accused them of disrespecting all the biological women at the event.

"What is wrong with us? When did we become this? I don't understand how the judges disrespected every woman who made an effort to be at that event. Even if it's 5 kobo an individual used to put their looks together, why is it that when it was time to pick the best-dressed female, you watered down the efforts of all the individuals at that event by giving it to a cross-dresser? What is wrong with us? I don't understand it," she continued.

The actress revealed that she was so outraged by the turn of events that she walked out of the premiere after the Bobrisky was awarded.

"If you feel like the crossdresser has merited an award, create a category for them and give them their own. Not that you would disrespect every man and woman who came to that event by giving the best-dressed female to a crossdresser. Are the judges okay?? I had to walk out of that event," she sneered.