ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Portable narrates how he met his first wife Bewaji, showers her with love

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Turns out Mr. Zazu is a loverboy.

Portable asserts that he is allowed to marry as many wives as he wants
Portable asserts that he is allowed to marry as many wives as he wants

Recommended articles

The controversial singer guest starred on the popular The Honest Bunch podcast, where he confessed that Bewaji replaced his first wife who he claimed disappointed him.

According to him, she stood by him while he was hustling and used to send him money on occasion. He also added that she was initially a daughter to him, and was the only one who believed in him before he became famous so he married her. And according to his accounts, she did all that to secure her future with him. "That time wey dem talk say I dey mad, na only she talk say 'no, he no mad," he said.

Portable asserts that Bewaji replaced his first wife.
Portable asserts that Bewaji replaced his first wife. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The polygamist advised men not to marry two women or more if they are unable to take care of just one, but he did not disclose how many wives he currently has because, on account of his Islamic background, he is allowed to have more than one wife. Portable also beat his chest on his ability to take care of his women, thus shaping them into the 'strong women' people see them as.

Likening himself to a king, he defended his polygamous lifestyle, noting that one king has multiple wives. He also disclosed that there is competition between his wives and his baby mamas because Bewaji is his number one.

Portable even welcomed another child in June 2022.[DailyPost]
Portable even welcomed another child in June 2022.[DailyPost] Pulse Nigeria

Despite having multiple women, the singer has never hesitated to show affection towards his first wife, just in April he showered her with gifts on her birthday. The couple's identical Ankara ensembles dominated the show, exuding their love and support for one another. The event was made more stylish by the Ankara fabric's vivid colors and elaborate designs.

Caps were added to further personalize the celebration. These thoughtfully produced, specially designed caps gave the event a more intimate feel by conveying Portable's intense feelings and dedication to his relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it stands the singer currently has four baby mamas and five children, the last child was born by Ashabi Simple.

See the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Kida Kudz feature on PaBrymo's 'City Boy' EP

ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Kida Kudz feature on PaBrymo's 'City Boy' EP

I considered suicide at age 9 - Chinedu Ikedieze on being bullied for stunted growth

I considered suicide at age 9 - Chinedu Ikedieze on being bullied for stunted growth

Eniola Badmus' defamer claims she was gang beaten after her arrest

Eniola Badmus' defamer claims she was gang beaten after her arrest

Portable narrates how he met his first wife Bewaji, showers her with love

Portable narrates how he met his first wife Bewaji, showers her with love

Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Nigerian guitar virtuoso Fiokee features Spyro on new song 'iZ HawT'

Nigerian guitar virtuoso Fiokee features Spyro on new song 'iZ HawT'

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo's wife Heidi is done this time [Instagram/SinaRambo]

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

Rihanna is reportedly now a mother of 2!!

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends