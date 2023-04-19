Portable celebrates bae's birthday in grand style

It was a lavish affair, replete with extravagant displays of love, including a money bouquet, matching Ankara clothes, a live band, and caps with inscriptions, making it a celebration to remember.

Sharing a video of the celebration that took place at his bar in Ogun State, people gathered to witness the grand celebration of his love for his bae. Known for his high-energy performances, Portable spared no expense in expressing his love and appreciation for his partner, showcasing his unwavering devotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple's matching Ankara outfits stole the show, radiating their unity and solidarity as a couple. The vibrant colours and intricate patterns of the Ankara fabric added a touch of style and richness to the celebration.

The celebration was further personalised with caps. Custom-made and thoughtful, these caps added a personal touch, expressing Portable's deep emotions and commitment to his relationship.