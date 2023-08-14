Portable addresses rumours about his relationship with late Alaafin of Oyo's wife

The entertainer graced the microphone on the newest episode of the Honest Bunch podcast. He denied the allegations that he had a relationship, slept with Queen Dami, or fathered a child by her while she was married to the Alaafin.

According to the Zazu crooner, it was only after the King's death that he made a move with her. He said, "She, is my fan from day one, na later later I hear say King don die, after king na king. if to say king never, die you no go see me with am, I no dey follow pesin wife."

Going on, he declared his love for his wives, noting that he loves them all equally. Portable expressed how important peace in his matrimonial home is to him.

In his words, "Any woman wey give me peace, I go, love, am. My wife wey dey house, she no gree give me peace that time wey I blow, na why I marry Pupo.”

According to him, he currently has six sons borne by his four baby mamas, the latest being a woman named Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabi who gave birth to his youngest child on June 6, 2023. During the infant's naming ceremony, the singer announced that he had taken her in as his wife.

Ashabi expressed love happiness and gratitude for her husband's support, even though she never had the intention of marrying an actor or singer.

The singer expressed his yearning for more children, making it known that as the responsible man he is, he would always take care of his offspring.