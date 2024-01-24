ADVERTISEMENT
Phyna accuses wig vendor of cyberbullying, asks police to intervene

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I am pleased to say that Justice is coming," she said adding that the vendor has since apologised.

Phyna in the wig she was alleged to have refused to return [Instagram/Unusualphyna]
Phyna in the wig she was alleged to have refused to return [Instagram/Unusualphyna]

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Phyna posted a petition to her X account which was dated December 22, 2023. In the document, she stressed that the vendor's allegations assassinated her character and brought disrepute to her name as well as her brand. She then requested that the police intervene.

In her caption, she noted that she was falsely accused over the rented wig, which brought about "bullying and harassment."

Phyna's petiiton to the police [X/Uusualphyna]
Phyna's petiiton to the police [X/Uusualphyna] Pulse Nigeria
The petition read in part, "With profound respect to the office of the DCP State CID, Panti, I wish to officially use this medium to report the nefarious activities of Damilola Olaore of the beauty hair."

The reality TV star went on to recall the series of events that led her to her contracting the vendor to rent a wig which she wore to the "A Tribe Called Judah" movie premiere.

Back in December 2023, Phyna made headlines over an alleged refusal to return the wig she rented which was worn to the premiere. She was soon invited by the police on the matter, and she detailed the invitation on her social media page at the time.

She said: “Yesterday, my younger sister called me and said I’ve visitors in my house. I asked who they were and she said two policemen, the hairstylist and one woman. I asked who the woman was but she said she didn’t know the woman. And they dropped a letter. Because it’s from the police I want to know what to do. It reads, ‘This is the Nigeria Police. Invitation to the police.’ They now put my name and my address. Then it continued, ‘From the DPO Nigeria Police Ogudu.’ I don’t know where Ogudu is, but I will find out.”

The undertaking written and signed by the vendor who accused Phyna [Instagram/Unusualphyna]
The undertaking written and signed by the vendor who accused Phyna [Instagram/Unusualphyna] Pulse Nigeria
Following Phyna's petition, on January 24, 2024, she posted an undertaking she said has been signed by the the wig vendor who is now sincerely apologising for the harm done to her reputation.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

