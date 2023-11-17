ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Peter and his 'beautiful oyinye' are celebrating their new milestone.

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo are marking 18 years of togetherness and 10 years of marriage

The singer and his wife, Lola, marked their 10th wedding anniversary. Lola celebrated the joyous occasion in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Her caption read, "Happy 10th anniversary to my incredibly kind-hearted husband. Thank you @peterpsquare for always having my back. 10 years married and 18 years together….chai! What a journey! Your unwavering protection and care have been a beacon of strength in our journey together. Your love shines despite any perceived shortcomings. May God always show up for you! Thank you for being an amazing father to our children and my friend and partner. Love you!!!"

The singer sent not one but two beautiful bouquets of flowers to his woman in celebration of their union and lifetime commitment. Their followers and well-wishers have continued to send happy wishes their way since her post was made.

The Okoye's are not the only adorable couple celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Nollywood actor Charles Inojie and his wife marked their 11th wedding anniversary.

The actor marked the occasion on his Instagram page today, Friday, November 17, 2023, by posting a video collage containing pictures of them at different places. In his post, he said he appreciated his woman for being by his side for the past decade.

His caption read, "Thank you, @obehiinojie, for being my indispensable co-traveler these past 11 years. Happy anniversary to us."

Inojie's wife reciprocated the energy in her post; her own video collage walked down memory lane of the marriage, starting from the day of their traditional wedding. Doting on him in her caption, she appreciated him for everything he has done for her and their family over the past 11 years.

"Happy 11th anniversary hubby @charlesinojie. I married you to be your forever. Thank you for your sacrifices and dedication in making me & our family your priority for life, May you continue to see the hands of God, doing wonders in your life, in Jesus' name amen. I love you, My crown," she said.

Happy anniversary to these lovebirds!

