Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo releases stunning photos to celebrate 50th birthday

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo has released some stunning photos to mark her 50th birthday.
The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 2, 2022. where she shared the stunning photos.
"50 and Fabulous….. 🎉🎉❤️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🥰🥰🥰 🎊 #birthdaygirl #september2nd #goldenjubilee," she captioned the photos.
The business development expert's hubby, Peter also had amazing words to describe her on her birthday.
"As wine ages, it matures into a drink that even the heavens crave for. You are the wine in my life. You are my sweet intoxication. Maturing into a more beautiful person year after year. Wishing you a very Happy 50th and fabulous Birthday my dear wife! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊🎁😘🎉🎂🎈🎈🎊🎁😽," he wrote.
Happy birthday to Omotayo from all of us at Pulse.
Lola and Peter got married in November 2013.
They are blessed with two children.
