Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo releases stunning photos to celebrate 50th birthday

"50 and Fabulous….. 🎉🎉❤️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🥰🥰🥰 🎊 #birthdaygirl #september2nd #goldenjubilee," she captioned the photos.

The business development expert's hubby, Peter also had amazing words to describe her on her birthday.

"As wine ages, it matures into a drink that even the heavens crave for. You are the wine in my life. You are my sweet intoxication. Maturing into a more beautiful person year after year. Wishing you a very Happy 50th and fabulous Birthday my dear wife! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊🎁😘🎉🎂🎈🎈🎊🎁😽," he wrote.

Happy birthday to Omotayo from all of us at Pulse.

Lola and Peter got married in November 2013.