Paul Okoye's girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy responds to claims she's a 'home-wrecker'

Taking to her Instagram story on April 14, 2024, she debunked the claims, stressing that she only started dating the singe after his divorce from Anita had been finalised.

She wrote, “I don’t have to do this at all, but I will cause I’ve never really said a word about it and it seems a lot of you are addicted to misinformation. I met/got into a relationship with a very SINGLE man."

“I was nowhere in the picture when they got separated or divorced. And I certainly do not have time to chase people from their houses Aburo kwanu m ogbanje. So my dear, yes, I sleep well at night. ATP, any other nonsense you choose to believe/ circulate just means you’re a witch," she concluded.

This is not the first time she has spoken up about the backlash she received for dating the singer. During a sit down with Cool FM In January 2024, Ifeoma also addressed the hateful comments, stating that it hurts when she is labelled a home wrecker.

She said, “People have said mean things to me but let’s talk about this one that people like saying that I’m a home wrecker. That one is the most painful because where did they get their facts from?”

It is worthy of note that the Afrobeats singer and his ex-wife officially dissolved their marriage in December 2022 after eight years.