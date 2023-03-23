ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Paul O dares Monalisa Stephen to reveal man who 'goes down' on her during period for 2M

Babatunde Lawal

Stephen revealed in an interview that her lover "goes down" on her when she's on her period.

Paul O dares Monalisa Stephen to share identity of man who goes down on her during period for 2M [Legit]
Paul O dares Monalisa Stephen to share identity of man who goes down on her during period for 2M [Legit]

Recommended articles

The challenge comes after Monalisa Stephen made some shocking claims about her ex-boyfriend on social media. Monalisa alleged that she is in a relationship with someone who had a 'bizarre' sexual fetish. She revealed in an interview with media personality Nedu that her lover "goes down" on her when she's on her period.

Her post caused a stir on social media, with many fans speculating about the identity of the alleged lover.

Her words, "My boyfriend used to go down on me during my periods. I mean oral. I tried to stop him but it was getting to like a fight and he said 'are you ashamed of me not even getting to like...?Googled it and found out that period blood doesn't do harm to anybody that is taking it. One of my friends also confirmed it. I am finding it hard how you even end up marrying somebody because of their body image. What happened to love everybody with everything that comes out of them?"

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Paul O has now stepped forward to challenge Monalisa Stephen to reveal the identity of the man in question. In a post shared on social media, Paul O dared Monalisa to come forward with concrete evidence of her claims, promising to pay her the sum of N2 million if she was able to do so.

According to the talent manager, no man would ever do that. "I'm 1M% No man licks your Bloody Pixxy!!! On your Period. I believe she is just a clout chaser. But if your not lying call his name for 2m- Naira. Just open your mouth. Zaaaawaaa aaa," he wrote.

Paulo dare monalisa stephen to provide of man who goes down on her during period for 2M
Paulo dare monalisa stephen to provide of man who goes down on her during period for 2M Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paul O dares Monalisa Stephen to reveal man who 'goes down' on her during period for 2M

Paul O dares Monalisa Stephen to reveal man who 'goes down' on her during period for 2M

Tiwa Savage & Joeboy featured on Major Lazer & Major League Djz's new album

Tiwa Savage & Joeboy featured on Major Lazer & Major League Djz's new album

Blue Aiva explains why she loves to show her body

Blue Aiva explains why she loves to show her body

Mawuli Gavor and partner expecting first child

Mawuli Gavor and partner expecting first child

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2 [Instagram/iniedo]

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2

L-R: Nengi, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke

5 Nigerian celebrities who have admitted to getting BBL surgery

Singer Seyi Vibez loses mum

Seyi Vibez loses mum

Nigerian celebrities who have turned to politics ( Credit: Punch Newspaper)

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections