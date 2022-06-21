RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Odion Okonofua
Gbenro Ajibade, Azariah Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro [Instagram/GbenroAjibade]
Gbenro Ajibade, Azariah Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro [Instagram/GbenroAjibade]

The former celebrity couple for the first time since their divorce were spotted together for the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday PRINCESS AZARIAH TIWATOPE OSARUGUE AJIBADE!!! 💖❤️💓💝," Ajibade wrote on his Instagram page.

Ighodaro also shared beautiful photos of their daughter on her Instagram page.

"My sweetest baby girl is 6 years old tooooooday!!! Happppppiest Birthday my love @azariahajibade !!! I am sooooo proud to be your mommy!!! 🎉🤗🥹🙏🏽❤️ Amazingly enough, it’s so gratifying to know that so many people you come across speak of your joy, light, kindness, sweetness and intelligence at such a young age. You bring me so much joy baby!!!" she captioned one of the photos.

Ighodaro and Ajibade were one of the most admired celebrity couples in the country at some point.

The two had a fairy tale wedding in 2015 that was attended by everyone in the entertainment world.

Their wedding was so huge that it was televised live on one of the biggest cable TV channels in the country.

Gbenro And Osas Ajibade
Gbenro And Osas Ajibade ece-auto-gen

Few years into the wedding, speculations of cracks began to filter the air.

Ighodaro took down his name from her Instagram profile which was followed by a little social media drama.

In 2019, Ajibade confirmed that he had divorced Ighodaro, putting to sleep the confusion about their marital status.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

