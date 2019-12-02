Gbenro Ajibade has come out to say that he didn't marry his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro for a green card.

The actor made this known during a chat with Ebuka on 'Rubbin Minds.' According to him, he wouldn't have gone through all the different processes of getting married just so he could get a blue passport.

"If it was about that, I won't go through all that process, do a traditional marriage, involve families, do a white wedding in New York. Do you know how much I spent?...it was way far from that. That just popped up when we started having kids and it was the next thing up," he said.

Ebuka further asked but about the perception of the public "Those are bullets i'll have to collect because I wear those shoes and I know what it feels like and I'm just trying to be that good responsible man," he concluded.

He, however, confirmed the divorce rumours between Osas Ighodaro and himself. ''We are no longer together. We are divorced," he said.

Osas and Gbenro Ajibade looking gorgeous

It would be recalled that earlier in the earlier, the speculations about their marriage crisis hit the Internet after Gbenro dragged Osas on Instagram over her parental skills.

The divorce speculations...

Gbenro Ajibade accuses wife, Osas Ighodaro of neglecting their daughter so she can party with friends [Instagram/GbenroAjibade]

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 17, 2019, where he slammed her for leaving their child in the hands of strangers to go party with friends.

"Who leaves their baby in the house and goes out to party with friends/events from 6 pm to 5 am?!!! It is not the first, second, third and fourth time, the other night you slept out you sent our baby off with a stranger to drop her off at home with the nanny so you can be out all night," he wrote.

The couple had a fairy tale wedding back in 2015.