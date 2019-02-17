For the first time, we are getting to see the cracks in Gbenro Ajibade's marriage to Osas Ighodaro as he calls her out over the neglect of their daughter.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 17, 2019, where he slammed her for leaving their child in the hands of strangers so as to go party with friends.

"Who leaves their baby in the house and goes out to party with friends/events from 6 pm to 5 am?!!! It is not the first, second, third and fourth time, the other night you slept out you sent our baby off with a stranger to drop her off at home with the nanny so you can be out all night," he wrote.

Osas Ighodaro and her husband, Gbenro Ajibade have always lived a private life devoid of drama. But over the last couple of years, there have been speculations that all isn't well in the Ajibade family.

We pray this doesn't end up as one of the biggest celebrity crashes in 2019 as we can still remember their fairy tale wedding back in 2015.

Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro tie the knot

One of the biggest weddings that took place in 2015 was that of Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade. The stunning bride and her handsome beau have always looked perfect together and today is no different.

The couple had their traditional wedding in Benin City on 20th of June, 2015 and was attended by virtually everyone in the entertainment business. It was so big, it was shown live on one of the biggest TV networks in the country.

They later had their white wedding the United States of America in the presence of close friends and family. The couple welcomed their first child in 2016