Omawumi has come out to openly stand by Busola Dakolo and other young women who have at one time or the other been molested and raped.

The award-winning singer and actress made this known during one of her live performances. Omawumi believes that women who have been molested and raped should come out and speak. She went on to call out a serving senator who was accused of hitting pregnant woman a few months ago and still got an award from some Nigerians.

"People have been getting away with rape for a long time. People that would say lemme just put a cap in...aside from that, they begged me that I should not say it but I have to say it. I would accept the fact that you don't own up to the fact that you raped someone but shut da f**k up.

"How in the hell in this world will a senator slap a pregnant woman and is still giving a speech and some youths are giving him awards. Nigeria we need to wake up, it is sickening...For every young woman out there arise from this from this shit. You will rise from it, I employ everybody out there that has a story to come out and say it. We will stand by you, we are standing by Busola Dakolo," she said.

This is coming a month after Busola Dakolo had accused the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was a teenager. That now-famous interview not only sparked off a conversation on social media but changed the lives of the parties involved.

The now-famous interview

In the video, she alleged that the senior pastor of The Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo had raped her twice when she was a teenager.

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Instragram/Biodun Fatoyinbo

Busola Fatoyinbo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo.