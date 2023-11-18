Older women are just as sexually active as younger women - Joke Silva

The actress appeared as a guest on the newest episode of the Africa Magic docuseries, The Rabors Forever After, where she discussed the benefits of sex for older women. Surrounded by her peers, she debunked the popular narrative that men need younger women as they get older because women are more active. Silva added that the narrative is not only false, but the reality is the opposite.

She said, "Somebody decided to say, 'People should accept the fact that men are: one, polygamous in nature, and also the older a man gets, the younger he needs a woman because the older woman is not as active.' And I'm reading this, and I said, 'What a load of crock'."

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, Silva detailed the benefits that come with being older in relation to sex, noting that women become more relaxed after menopause because they don't have to worry about getting pregnant.

"Once you've gone through menopause, number one, you're more relaxed. You're not taking anything chemical—none of that. And then you're not taking chemicals for pregnancy. So, you're saying you're comfortable not being sexually active. You're so much more relaxed. There are things for dryness. Lubricants for both parties," she added.