Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry
The veteran actress has shared her two cents on the industry.
The Daily Trust reports that she recently shared her thoughts on Nollywood during a recent youth development forum tagged, 'The Roundtable Lekki.'
According to the veteran actress, the industry needs studios and sound stages in order produce movies properly.
In her words, “We need to build our studios and sound stages, just like American filmmaker, Tyler Perry, has done. He built one of the biggest sound stages in the world. The thing with sound stages is that there are usually facades. I once shot a movie in France, but all the interior shots were taken in London, United Kingdom. All we did in France were the exterior shots to give the ambience of that country. Sound stages give one control. It allows one to make movies at one’s desired pace.”
Stressing the need for studios and sound stages, Silva added that she refuses to use her home as a movie set.
Explaining her stance, she said having about 20 strangers at a time in her home is unacceptable.
“We shoot in apartments these days. But I won’t allow movies to be shot in my home; it won’t happen. I know the number of people that are brought into a shoot. There may be two people in a scene, but to shoot it, there will probably be about 20 people there. That means 20 people will put their hands on my wall, block the loo, and do other things," the thespian stated.
Silva got one of her first breaks in the 1990 English television series Mind Bending. Over 30 years later, the actress and director has appeared in several projects and won several awards including the "Best Actress in a Leading Role" at the Africa Movie Academy (AMAA).
