Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry

The Daily Trust reports that she recently shared her thoughts on Nollywood during a recent youth development forum tagged, 'The Roundtable Lekki.'

According to the veteran actress, the industry needs studios and sound stages in order produce movies properly.

In her words, “We need to build our studios and sound stages, just like American filmmaker, Tyler Perry, has done. He built one of the biggest sound stages in the world. The thing with sound stages is that there are usually facades. I once shot a movie in France, but all the interior shots were taken in London, United Kingdom. All we did in France were the exterior shots to give the ambience of that country. Sound stages give one control. It allows one to make movies at one’s desired pace.”

Stressing the need for studios and sound stages, Silva added that she refuses to use her home as a movie set.

Explaining her stance, she said having about 20 strangers at a time in her home is unacceptable.

“We shoot in apartments these days. But I won’t allow movies to be shot in my home; it won’t happen. I know the number of people that are brought into a shoot. There may be two people in a scene, but to shoot it, there will probably be about 20 people there. That means 20 people will put their hands on my wall, block the loo, and do other things," the thespian stated.