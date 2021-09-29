The screen and stage actress recently released stunning photos on Instagram to mark the milestone. She wrote:

"Numbers are very important to me, so this year as I turn 60, I also mark 40 years in the industry I love."

The multiple award-winning actress has featured in over 100 productions since her career kicked off from stage. Joke landed her breakout role starring alongside Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film 'The Secret Laughter of Women.'

In 2006 and 2008, the actress won the Best Actress in a Leading role and Best Actress in a Supporting role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). She has also received multiple recognitions for her contribution to arts and culture.