Nollywood veteran Joke Silva celebrates 40 years in the film industry

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The screen and stage actress also turns 60.

Joke Silva turns 60 [Instagram/ajokesilva]

Nigerian film industry veteran Ajoke Silva is celebrating four decades in the industry alongside her 60th birthday.

The screen and stage actress recently released stunning photos on Instagram to mark the milestone. She wrote:

"Numbers are very important to me, so this year as I turn 60, I also mark 40 years in the industry I love."

www.instagram.com

The multiple award-winning actress has featured in over 100 productions since her career kicked off from stage. Joke landed her breakout role starring alongside Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film 'The Secret Laughter of Women.'

In 2006 and 2008, the actress won the Best Actress in a Leading role and Best Actress in a Supporting role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). She has also received multiple recognitions for her contribution to arts and culture.

Silva is also one of the few veterans who made a successful transition to what has been described as the 'new Nollywood' era.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

