OAP Maltida Duncan diagnosed with Peritonitis, appeals for prayers

Duncan appeals to fans and well-meaning Nigerians to pray for her.

On Air Personality Maltida Duncan [Instagram/MaltidaDuncan]
Nigerian On-Air personality Maltida Duncan has been diagnosed with Peritonitis.

The popular Abuja-based OAP made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, October 4, 2021.

"The Devil trying to pause my celebration, #Stillhelies #STILLiStand. After 19 hours of the most excruciating pain, they finally put down their report. “Theirs not Mine” #Peritonitis," she wrote.

"I finally get a minute to check on you all.. well! here’s my update 🥺 Please, Keep Me in your prayers, tha'ts all I ask. 🙏🏽."

Peritonitis is the inflammation of the peritoneum, typically caused by bacterial infection either via the blood or after rupture of an abdominal organ.

We wish the OAP a quick recovery.

