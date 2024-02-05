ADVERTISEMENT
Nothing much will change for Nigerians in the next 3 years - Seun Kuti

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stressed that the Nigerian government does not invest enough in Nigeria.

Seun Kuti's assessment and predictions shed light on his concerns about the trajectory of Nigeria's development [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]
Speaking during a recent interview on the Rubbin Minds show, Seun Kuti was asked to give his assessment of the Nigeria's administration.

In a pessimistic response, Kuti not only evaluated the present but also ventured into predicting the future. According to him, "In the next 3 years and 3 years left of the administration, nothing much will change for the Nigerian people. Things are worse, and nothing more would change because it is hidden in plain sight."

Kuti further argued that a lack of sufficient investment by those in control of the country's wealth back into the Nigerian populace is responsible for many of the problems. "There is not enough investment by the people in control of the commonwealth of Nigerian people back into Nigerian people," he said.

To illustrate his point, Kuti employed a simple analogy, focusing on education and employment. He spoke on the absence of investments in research in history, emphasising that without adequate support and investment, graduates in these areas will struggle to find opportunities that match their qualifications.

He said: "If you go to school and you study history and you come out of school as a historian, where is the investment in that field that will employ you? It's not going to create itself."

The musician also drew attention to the lack of investment in cultural and creative industry, comparing Nigeria to Europe, where significant art centres are financially supported. Kuti raised a crucial point, asking, "When you hear of big art centres in Europe, who do you think pays for it?"

Reflecting on the pre-election period, Kuti expressed disillusionment with the choices presented to the Nigerian people.

He said: "There is no investment, I saw this before the election, we are arguing about three candidates back then and the only thing different about them was their names, if you look info what they promised Nigerians, it's the same thing that they were going to execute. They are confined to anti African policies."

