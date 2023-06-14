CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 shines in Janelle Monae's 'The Age of Pleasure'

This exciting partnership brings together remarkable artists from different musical backgrounds, resulting in an extraordinary fusion of sounds. While celebrating Janelle Monae's remarkable artistry, the album highlights CKay's exceptional talent, showcasing his distinct style and contribution to the track.

Since gaining global fame in 2020 with the viral success of his hit single 'Love Nwantiti', CKay has garnered widespread acclaim for his innovative approach to music.

His unique blend of Afro-fusion and contemporary sounds has captivated audiences worldwide, and his collaboration with Janelle Monae is a testament to his remarkable talent and international acclaim.

In the track 'Know Better,' CKay's musical prowess shines through as he adds a fresh and vibrant dimension to the album. His infectious energy and magnetic presence complement Janelle Monae's visionary artistry, resulting in a compelling musical experience that transcends genres and resonates with listeners on a profound level.

CKay's journey as an artist has been marked by several notable achievements, including his chart-topping hits and collaborations with industry heavyweights. His unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences through his music have solidified his position as an emerging force in the industry.

The collaboration on "Know Better" is a true testament to the power of artistic collaboration and a celebration of diversity, innovation, and the boundless potential of music to bridge gaps and bring people together.

Similarly, 'Float', the collaboration with Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 showcases the reach of Nigerian music has Janelle Monae merges her Jazz and Soul influences with Fela's Afrobeat which was also massively inspired by Jazz music.