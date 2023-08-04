ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Women supporting women; we love to see it.

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]
Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Taking to her Instagram, she showed her support for May by posting a video collage of her pictures. In her caption, she blew fanfare for her 'darling daughter', noting that Yul's estranged wife will be back online and ready for business deals and endorsements.

Her caption read, "HURAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYY. MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY WILL FINALLY BE BACK ONLINE TODAY AND VERY VERY STRONG. SHE IS NOW READY FOR BUSINESS SONY GOOD ENDORSEMENT IS ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU FOR THE MASSIVE SUPPORT ALL THE TIME."

This comes after May took the step to serve her estranged husband Yul Edochie with divorce papers to officially dissolve their marriage, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. She also sued him and his second wife Judy Austin in court on the grounds of adultery, demanding ₦100 million in damages.

May Yul-Edochie has officially served Yul Edochie divorce papers, she also sued him and Judy Austin
May Yul-Edochie has officially served Yul Edochie divorce papers, she also sued him and Judy Austin May Yul-Edochie, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Pulse Ghana

On that same day, Yul posted a video of him dancing with Judy on his official Instagram account, despite the reports that they had been avoiding the court order. On that note, his family member, Rita, took to his comment section to remind him of his standing court order.

In her words,"BIA BIA BIAAAAAAAAAA ODIEGWU AFTER YOUR DANCE-A-THON GO COLLECT YOUR PAPER MEK DEY MATTER FINISH JOOOOOR."

Even though she is related to the Nollywood actor, she has always made it known that she has been on May's side since they split up. After the couple tragically lost their oldest son Kambilichukwu in March of 2023, the actor announced that Judy was pregnant for him and took her as his second wife.

Rita has since stood by May and supported her publicly.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

