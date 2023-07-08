ADVERTISEMENT
There is no death as painful as losing one's child - May Yul Edochie

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Yul Edochie's first wife has broken her silence on the passing of her son.

After taking a four-month break from social media, Yul Edochie's first wife has resurfaced with a post about her late son.

Speaking about the loss of her son for the first time, her post contained a picture she took with her remaining three children and a beautiful, detailed write-up.

In her caption, she thanked everyone for their support and prayers in these trying times. She also took a moment to appreciate the brands she works with for their understanding.

The influencer also prayed for her followers, fans, and supporters, saying, "We only have God's blessings to offer in return, and we pray that affliction will never rise in your homes in Jesus name."

"It is impossible to forget a child, so he'll always remain the second of my four adorable children", her caption concluded.

The couple lost their 16-year-old son, Kambolichikwu, in March 2023. He was said to have slumped while playing football at his school after suffering from a seizure. He passed away after all attempts at revival made by the school medics proved futile.

After his passing, Yul Edochie took to Instagram to recount his last moments with his son. He also deleted all pictures of his second wife, Judy, including the post announcing that he was expecting a child with her from his page. He did, however, leave his post with his first wife, May.

There is no death as painful as losing one's child - May Yul Edochie

