Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu has been spotted wearing an outfit donned with the Biafran flag.
Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit
The movie veteran joins the list of celebrities who have been sympathetic towards the agitation of a new nation.
The movie star known for his hilarious and creative roles in movies was spotted wearing a top and trousers with the Biafran flag design.
The movie veteran joins the list of celebrities who have been sympathetic towards the agitation of a new nation.
It would be recalled that in July Nollywood actress Rita Edochie appealed to the government to release Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu is a Nigerian pro-Biafra political activist, who has been under the custody of the Nigerian government for months now.
Edochie wasn't the only celebrity who openly asked for Kanu's release.
Popular rapper Zoro demanded for the release of the activist and leader.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng