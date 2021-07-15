RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Zoro demands the release of pro-Biafran activist Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu is facing an 11 count charge.

Rapper Zoro and pro-biafran activist Nnamdi Kanu [Instagram/ZoroSwagBag] [Instagram/NnamdiKanuOfficial]

Nigerian rapper Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner popularly known as Zoro has demanded for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is a Nigerian pro-Biafra political activist, who has been under the custody of the Nigerian government for weeks now.

In a post shared via his Instagram on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the music star demanded that the activist be released.

"There’s a lot I’d love to say, first is I’d love if you listen to your conscience only if it’s well-fed shaa. #freemazinnamdikanu," he wrote.

First arrested on October 14, 2015, Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017 after the invasion of his home in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar] Pulse Nigeria

He will be re-arraigned on July 26, 2021 on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

