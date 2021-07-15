Rapper Zoro demands the release of pro-Biafran activist Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu is a Nigerian pro-Biafra political activist, who has been under the custody of the Nigerian government for weeks now.

In a post shared via his Instagram on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the music star demanded that the activist be released.

"There’s a lot I’d love to say, first is I’d love if you listen to your conscience only if it’s well-fed shaa. #freemazinnamdikanu," he wrote.

First arrested on October 14, 2015, Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017 after the invasion of his home in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria.

