Rita Edochie demands the release of pro-Biafra activist Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu is a Nigerian pro-Biafra political activist, who has been under the custody of the Nigerian government for weeks now.

In a post shared via his Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the movie star advised the government to release the leader of the pro-Biafra group.

"Free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to avoid had I know. Allow us to go. We need Biafra. We can't keep being third-class citizens in our own land," she wrote.

Edochie isn't the only celebrity who has openly asked for Kanu's release.

About a week ago, rapper Zoro, demanded for the release of the activist and leader.

First arrested on October 14, 2015, Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017 after the invasion of his home in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria.

He was re-arraigned on July 26, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

However, he was noticeably absent in the court.