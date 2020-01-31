Noble Igwe is celebrating his daughter, Jax on her birthday with some adorable words.

The blogger and businessman took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 31, 2020, where he penned down a very cute message to his daughter, Jax. According to him, it wasn't love at first sight for him when he met his daughter because he was more worried about his wife's life.

"BEANS To be called Daddy, you need to have fathered a child. The first time I met Jax, it wasn’t love at first sight. She was light-skinned, tiny, pretty and all that but I was more worried for my wife to live after childbirth. Days passed and we started spending time together. She would grab my fingers, stare at me and try to form a smile but I kept reminding her that I was married to a jealous woman.

"Days became weeks, weeks became months and months became years. Everyone who met Jax and I can tell that she loves me to stupor. Jax is the center of my entire life and the 2nd reason I work hard to be successful in life. I’d put together a video and probably write a story about our love if you lot are interested. Happy Birthday, Beans Daddy loves you so much but I’m sure you can tell. Thank you so much for making me a #Girldad," he wrote.

On June 11, 2016, Igwe married Chioma Otisi. They welcomed their first child in January 2017. [Instagram/NobleIgwe]

Happy birthday to Noble Igwe's daughter from all of us at Pulse.

