Nkechi Blessing and ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan drag each on Instagram

Odion Okonofua

Blessing says she's presently dating a younger man.

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
First was the movie star's statement about their relationship where she revealed that she only dated the Ekiti State-born politician to make her ex-partner jealous.

According to the actress during a chat with the ladies on the popular TVC show 'Your View' she only dated Falegan to get her ex jealous after he started showing off another lady on social media.

She, however, revealed that she is now in a relationship with a younger man.

In a swift response, Falegan slammed the actress for talking about him on the show.

"Attaching my name to yours is dysfunctional. Just stop mentioning my name abeg. Someone should please give her content, she sounds really empty now," he wrote on his IG Stories.

He also advised the actress to move on from their relationship.

Nkechi Blessing and her ex-hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nkechi Blessing and her ex-hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Blessing made snide comments about Falegan on social media.

"Over the weekend, real politicians stormed Ekiti with their own cars and CTU...not rented cars and escorts. Ewo," she wrote.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, Blessing and her former partner Opeyemi Falegan took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
