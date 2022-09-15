Nkechi Blessing and ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan drag each on Instagram

First was the movie star's statement about their relationship where she revealed that she only dated the Ekiti State-born politician to make her ex-partner jealous.

According to the actress during a chat with the ladies on the popular TVC show 'Your View' she only dated Falegan to get her ex jealous after he started showing off another lady on social media.

She, however, revealed that she is now in a relationship with a younger man.

In a swift response, Falegan slammed the actress for talking about him on the show.

"Attaching my name to yours is dysfunctional. Just stop mentioning my name abeg. Someone should please give her content, she sounds really empty now," he wrote on his IG Stories.

He also advised the actress to move on from their relationship.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Blessing made snide comments about Falegan on social media.

"Over the weekend, real politicians stormed Ekiti with their own cars and CTU...not rented cars and escorts. Ewo," she wrote.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, Blessing and her former partner Opeyemi Falegan took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.