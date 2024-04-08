These Nigerian celebrities welcomed new babies between January and March 2024

The stork has been busy this 2024! It has just been three months and a whole new generation of babies has entered the world from our Nigerian celebs.

Get ready for cuteness overload as we celebrate the stars who welcomed bundles of joy so far this year. Whether it's a first-time parent or an expanding family, these celebrity baby bumps have finally popped, bringing exciting new chapters to their lives.

Here are four Nigerian celebrities who had babies between January and March 2024:

1. Chibuike Josh Alfred, aka, Josh2Funny

In January, popular comedian, Josh2Funny, announced that he and his wife, Bina, were expecting baby number two. Their first son, Eden, was born in May 2022 and, Josh announced the happy news of baby number two on January 23, 2024.

2. Deyemi Okanlawon

On February 15, 2024, Nollywood actor Deyemi announced the happy news that he and his wife, Damilola, welcomed a new bundle of joy to the world. The pair, who already had two male children, welcomed another baby boy and the world got a glimpse of him in a video Deyemi posted.

3. Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and his wife, Toyosi, welcomed baby number three this year and shared the news via Instagram on March 14, 2024. The post showed the couple cuddling and smiling down on their newest addition, a baby girl, who was covered with a swaddle blanket. The couple who already had two children are now parents to two girls and a boy.

4. Emeka Ike

