These Nigerian celebrities welcomed new babies between January and March 2024

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Let’s look at the newest additions to these families.

Get ready for cuteness overload as we celebrate the stars who welcomed bundles of joy so far this year. Whether it's a first-time parent or an expanding family, these celebrity baby bumps have finally popped, bringing exciting new chapters to their lives.

Here are four Nigerian celebrities who had babies between January and March 2024:

In January, popular comedian, Josh2Funny, announced that he and his wife, Bina, were expecting baby number two. Their first son, Eden, was born in May 2022 and, Josh announced the happy news of baby number two on January 23, 2024.

On February 15, 2024, Nollywood actor Deyemi announced the happy news that he and his wife, Damilola, welcomed a new bundle of joy to the world. The pair, who already had two male children, welcomed another baby boy and the world got a glimpse of him in a video Deyemi posted.

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and his wife, Toyosi, welcomed baby number three this year and shared the news via Instagram on March 14, 2024. The post showed the couple cuddling and smiling down on their newest addition, a baby girl, who was covered with a swaddle blanket. The couple who already had two children are now parents to two girls and a boy.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, and his wife Yolanda Pfeiffer had a double celebration on his birthday this year! Not only did he celebrate the day he was born, but he also welcomed a newborn on that special day. He promptly took to his Instagram to announce the happy news. The newborn tot, named Chidera Comfort Thando Ike, was born on March 22, 2024, in Germany, and we got to see the happy father excitedly feeding her.

