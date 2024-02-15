Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon welcomes 3rd child with wife, a boy

The actor shared the good news with his fans and followers on Thursday, February 15, 2024, via his Instagram. The post showed a video call between him and his wife who had just given birth, with the newborn snuggled on her chest.

In this touching social media caption, his love and appreciation for Damilola took centre stage. He fawned over his wife for giving birth to their children, saying, "To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada! 🥰🥰🥰 #AllsFairInLove."

The news was received with happiness and joy by the actor's fans, followers and celebrities who celebrated in the comment section. The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages and prayers.

Actor Kunle Remi said: "Congratulations brozay… God's goodness encompasses you and yours." Comedian AY Makun commented, "Congratulations fam. The good Lord did it," Chidi Mokeme prayed, "Congratulations to you both on the addition of another bundle of joy. May your home be filled with unlimited laughter."

Fans also flooded the comment section with heart emojis in celebration of their new addition.

Pulse Nigeria