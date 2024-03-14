It's a girl! Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong welcome baby number 3

The couple shared the news via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The heartening post showed the couple cuddling and smiling down on their newest addition, who was covered with a swaddle blanket.

Expressing their gratitude the caption read, "She’s here! Our song! Our love-gift! Our evidence!! Another arrow in our quiver to the glory of GOD!! Thank You, LORD for your kindness towards us ❤️."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecstatic fans and celebrities took to the comment section to celebrate with the new parents, sending goodwill their way.

Mercy Johnson commented, "I told him one more🙌🙌 Congratulations Family", actress Nancy Isime, expressed her excitement by saying, "Yayyyy! Congratulations Favesss🥳❤️💃🏼Adesua-Etomi "Congratulationsssss guysss." Singer Niyola said, "Congrats mama."

Back in December 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting in an Instagram post with a Christmas-themed picture of them with their two kids and the growing bump. "Belated Christmas wishes from the Etim Effiongs… all 5 of us," they said.