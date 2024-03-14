It's a girl! Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong welcome baby number 3
The couple already has a baby boy and a baby girl, making their newborn the second girl.
The couple shared the news via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The heartening post showed the couple cuddling and smiling down on their newest addition, who was covered with a swaddle blanket.
Expressing their gratitude the caption read, "She’s here! Our song! Our love-gift! Our evidence!! Another arrow in our quiver to the glory of GOD!! Thank You, LORD for your kindness towards us ❤️."
Ecstatic fans and celebrities took to the comment section to celebrate with the new parents, sending goodwill their way.
Mercy Johnson commented, "I told him one more🙌🙌 Congratulations Family", actress Nancy Isime, expressed her excitement by saying, "Yayyyy! Congratulations Favesss🥳❤️💃🏼Adesua-Etomi "Congratulationsssss guysss." Singer Niyola said, "Congrats mama."
Back in December 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting in an Instagram post with a Christmas-themed picture of them with their two kids and the growing bump. "Belated Christmas wishes from the Etim Effiongs… all 5 of us," they said.
The actor and his wife tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their firstborn, a daughter in 2019. They then birthed their second child, a boy in 2021.
