ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's a girl! Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong welcome baby number 3

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The couple already has a baby boy and a baby girl, making their newborn the second girl.

The Etim Effiongs and their newborn [Instagram/ The Toyosi]
The Etim Effiongs and their newborn [Instagram/ The Toyosi]

Recommended articles

The couple shared the news via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The heartening post showed the couple cuddling and smiling down on their newest addition, who was covered with a swaddle blanket.

Expressing their gratitude the caption read, "She’s here! Our song! Our love-gift! Our evidence!! Another arrow in our quiver to the glory of GOD!! Thank You, LORD for your kindness towards us ❤️."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecstatic fans and celebrities took to the comment section to celebrate with the new parents, sending goodwill their way.

Mercy Johnson commented, "I told him one more🙌🙌 Congratulations Family", actress Nancy Isime, expressed her excitement by saying, "Yayyyy! Congratulations Favesss🥳❤️💃🏼Adesua-Etomi "Congratulationsssss guysss." Singer Niyola said, "Congrats mama."

Back in December 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting in an Instagram post with a Christmas-themed picture of them with their two kids and the growing bump. "Belated Christmas wishes from the Etim Effiongs… all 5 of us," they said.

The actor and his wife tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their firstborn, a daughter in 2019. They then birthed their second child, a boy in 2021.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Remebering Wizboyy's unforgettable melodies from the East

Remebering Wizboyy's unforgettable melodies from the East

How Ayo Edebiri found her fashion voice growing up in a pentecostal household

How Ayo Edebiri found her fashion voice growing up in a pentecostal household

It's a girl! Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong welcome baby number 3

It's a girl! Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong welcome baby number 3

Actress Ayo Edebiri loved taking the bus — then she became too famous for it

Actress Ayo Edebiri loved taking the bus — then she became too famous for it

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli's son ties the knot with Canadian lover

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli's son ties the knot with Canadian lover

If you don't like my song, go listen to someone else - Simi blasts critics

If you don't like my song, go listen to someone else - Simi blasts critics

How 'Ṣaworoidẹ' became Nollywood's most iconic political drama

How 'Ṣaworoidẹ' became Nollywood's most iconic political drama

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana

Ghanaians outshine Nigerians in hosting Kai Cenat with an extravagant welcome

Ghanaians outshine Nigerians in hosting Kai Cenat with an extravagant welcome

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

Rita Dominic

"Fame is nice, but authenticity is key" - Rita Dominic reflects on the intricacies of stardom

Kizz Daniel

I’m struggling with smoking addiction – Kizz Daniel cries out