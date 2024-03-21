Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Ike, in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, March 21, 2024, announced the birth of the baby, whose arrival fell on the actor's birthday.

The actor said the newborn has come to fill the vacuum left behind by his late mother, who died in November 2023.

Posting several photos of the newborn and Pfeiffer, Ike wrote, “It’s a double blessing, Happy birthday to me and welcome to baby Chidera Comfort Thando Ike.

"The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike.

"My family and l are COMFORTED and can't ask for any better, this solemn times."

The proud father also appreciated his wife for going through the pains to give the family the bundle of joy.

"Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift," he added.

Ike is a veteran Nollywood actor, producer, and director renowned for his pioneering contributions to the Nigerian film industry.