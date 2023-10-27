ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

We're celebrating our October babies.

Falz's birthday is today! [Instagram/FalzTheBadtGuy]
Falz's birthday is today! [Instagram/FalzTheBadtGuy]

Recommended articles

Here are 5 Nigerian celebrities born this month:

Starting with our Bop Daddy whose birthday is on October 27, 2023, Folarin 'Falz' Falana has been gracing our screens since 2011 after he gained strides in the Nigerian music industry with the release of his album Whazzup Guy. The album had several hits like Currency, High Class and Toyin Tomato. The 33-year-old has celebrated himself on his official Instagram page with pictures of himself from his birthday photoshoot with the caption "Jordan year, oya plus 10."

ADVERTISEMENT

American-Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro, was born on October 26, 1990. Like Falz, the producer has turned 33 and marked the occasion on her Instagram page with a beautiful array of pictures. The actress expressed her gratitude in her caption saying, "Giving thanks for another year! God has been sooo good to me! Forever grateful! #Blessed #BirthdayGirl"

ADVERTISEMENT

Panshak Henry Zamani, fondly known as Ice Prince, born October 30, 1986, will turn 37 this year. This October baby has given us hits back-to-back for over a decade with jams like Aboki, Whiskey, Oleku, Superstar and many more.

Born in Jos, Plateau State, Ice Prince developed an interest in music at an early age and started rapping. He began making big waves in Nigeria after he released his debut album, Everybody Loves Ice Prince, in 2011.

Mr Oreo will also be turning 37 on October 31, 2023. The singer stepped into the spotlight after winning the Nigerian singing competition Project Fame in 2008 after being talked into auditioning by singer Kcee. Since then, he has served Nigerians with hits like Kukere, Sexy Mama, and Your Waist, amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

We can't talk about October babies and not mention John Akafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who recently celebrated his birthday on October 17. The renowned actor has unfortunately been sick lately and celebrated his 62nd birthday in a hospital room surrounded by family. Though he was evidently in pain, he cut his cake as his loved ones sang the happy birthday song to him.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Afrobeats sensation King Lekan features Ayo Jay for new single 'All On You'

Afrobeats sensation King Lekan features Ayo Jay for new single 'All On You'

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

Cameroonian Artist, Dr Okwen, is invigorating Moghamo culture globally

Cameroonian Artist, Dr Okwen, is invigorating Moghamo culture globally

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari

'Who is that?' - Jim Iyke causes big stir as he claims not to know Nadia Buari

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji]

I did not give her out to guests in our home - BBNaija Venita's ex-husband

Davido and Chioma have also welcomed babies this month [Instagram]

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October