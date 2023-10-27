Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Here are 5 Nigerian celebrities born this month:

Falz

Starting with our Bop Daddy whose birthday is on October 27, 2023, Folarin 'Falz' Falana has been gracing our screens since 2011 after he gained strides in the Nigerian music industry with the release of his album Whazzup Guy. The album had several hits like Currency, High Class and Toyin Tomato. The 33-year-old has celebrated himself on his official Instagram page with pictures of himself from his birthday photoshoot with the caption "Jordan year, oya plus 10."

Osas Ighodaro

American-Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro, was born on October 26, 1990. Like Falz, the producer has turned 33 and marked the occasion on her Instagram page with a beautiful array of pictures. The actress expressed her gratitude in her caption saying, "Giving thanks for another year! God has been sooo good to me! Forever grateful! #Blessed #BirthdayGirl"

Ice Prince

Panshak Henry Zamani, fondly known as Ice Prince, born October 30, 1986, will turn 37 this year. This October baby has given us hits back-to-back for over a decade with jams like Aboki, Whiskey, Oleku, Superstar and many more.

Born in Jos, Plateau State, Ice Prince developed an interest in music at an early age and started rapping. He began making big waves in Nigeria after he released his debut album, Everybody Loves Ice Prince, in 2011.

Iyanya

Mr Oreo will also be turning 37 on October 31, 2023. The singer stepped into the spotlight after winning the Nigerian singing competition Project Fame in 2008 after being talked into auditioning by singer Kcee. Since then, he has served Nigerians with hits like Kukere, Sexy Mama, and Your Waist, amongst others.

John Okafor