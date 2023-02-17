Artist: Iyanya
Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix
Nigerian music star Iyanya has collaborated with hitmakers Mayorkun and Tekno for the remix of his single 'One Side' as he aims to continue 2023 from where he left off in 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: One Side remix
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producer: Shugavybz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minute 18 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Ziiki Media
Details/Takeaway: Iyanya kicks off 2023 on a high as he recruits talented hitmakers for the remix of his hit single 'One Side'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix
Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'
Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday
American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'
Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers
International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'
Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'
Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other
Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'
ADVERTISEMENT