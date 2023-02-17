ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star Iyanya has collaborated with hitmakers Mayorkun and Tekno for the remix of his single 'One Side' as he aims to continue 2023 from where he left off in 2022.

Iyanya, Mayorkun, Tekno
Iyanya, Mayorkun, Tekno

Artist: Iyanya

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: One Side remix

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 17th, 2023

Producer: Shugavybz

Song Art:

Iyanya X Mayorkun X Tekno - 'One Side' remix
Iyanya X Mayorkun X Tekno - 'One Side' remix Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minute 18 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Ziiki Media

Details/Takeaway: Iyanya kicks off 2023 on a high as he recruits talented hitmakers for the remix of his hit single 'One Side'.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy, AKA

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death