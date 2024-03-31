Birthdays are special days that come once a year for everyone — a time of celebration and parties for some, and a period of reflection for others.
Simi and 15 other Nigerian celebrities born in April
Let's take a look at some of our April babies.
Falling under the Aries and Taurus star signs, people born in April are characterised by their vitality, energy, independence, charisma and passion.
They are born leaders and are always active and charged. They are also honest and very direct, so they are the ideal friends when you need a reality check.
April babies are also bold and courageous so if you need a friend who will always stand up for you, they are your go-to!
However, they can be just as vengeful as they are generous, so you do not want to get on the wrong side of an April baby.
Here are Nigerian celebrities who were born in April
Let's meet the stars born in the fourth month of the year.
1. Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales — April 1, 1991
2. David Oyelowo — April 1, 1976
3. JJC Skillz — April 4, 1977
4. Liz Benson — April 5, 1966
5. Sharon Ooja — April 6, 1991
6. Alexx Ekubo — April 10, 1986
7. Damilola Afolabi, aka L.A.X — April 10, 1993
8. Omawumi Megbele — April 13, 1982
9. Kingsley Okonkwo, aka Kcee — April 18, 1979
10. Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi — April 19, 1988
11. Omoni Oboli — April 22, 1978
12. Bamike Adenibuyam, aka Bambam — April 23, 1989
13. Ini Edo — April 23, 1982
14. Ufuoma McDermott — April 23, 1981
15. Stella Damasus — April 24, 1978
16. Chioma Adeleke — April 30, 1995
