Simi and 15 other Nigerian celebrities born in April

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Let's take a look at some of our April babies.

Simi is an April baby [Instagram/Symplysimi]
Simi is an April baby [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Birthdays are special days that come once a year for everyone — a time of celebration and parties for some, and a period of reflection for others.

Falling under the Aries and Taurus star signs, people born in April are characterised by their vitality, energy, independence, charisma and passion.

They are born leaders and are always active and charged. They are also honest and very direct, so they are the ideal friends when you need a reality check.

April babies are also bold and courageous so if you need a friend who will always stand up for you, they are your go-to!

However, they can be just as vengeful as they are generous, so you do not want to get on the wrong side of an April baby.

Let's meet the stars born in the fourth month of the year.

Skales
Skales Pulse Nigeria
David Oyelowo (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
David Oyelowo (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) Pulse Nigeria
JJC skills [Instagram/Jjc Skillz]
JJC skills [Instagram/Jjc Skillz] Pulse Nigeria
Liz Benson [Zikoko!]
Liz Benson [Zikoko!] Pulse Nigeria
Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja]
Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja] Pulse Nigeria
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo] Pulse Nigeria
Rapper LAX [Instagra,/izzlax]
Rapper LAX [Instagra,/izzlax] Pulse Nigeria
Omawunmi Megbele
Omawunmi Megbele ece-auto-gen
KCEE
KCEE Pulse Nigeria
Singer Simi
Singer Simi Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya
Omoni Oboli [Instagram/OmoniOboli]
Omoni Oboli [Instagram/OmoniOboli] Pulse Nigeria
Bam Bam [Instagram/Bammybestowed]
Bam Bam [Instagram/Bammybestowed] Pulse Nigeria
Ini Edo {instagram/iniedo}
Ini Edo {instagram/iniedo} Pulse Nigeria
Ufuoma McDermott
Ufuoma McDermott ece-auto-gen
Stella Damasus [Instagram/StellaDamasus]
Stella Damasus [Instagram/StellaDamasus] Pulse Nigeria
Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/Chefchi]
Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/Chefchi] Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola

