Simi and 15 other Nigerian celebrities born in April

Falling under the Aries and Taurus star signs, people born in April are characterised by their vitality, energy, independence, charisma and passion.

They are born leaders and are always active and charged. They are also honest and very direct, so they are the ideal friends when you need a reality check.

April babies are also bold and courageous so if you need a friend who will always stand up for you, they are your go-to!

However, they can be just as vengeful as they are generous, so you do not want to get on the wrong side of an April baby.

Here are Nigerian celebrities who were born in April

Let's meet the stars born in the fourth month of the year.

1. Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales — April 1, 1991

Pulse Nigeria

2. David Oyelowo — April 1, 1976

Pulse Nigeria

3. JJC Skillz — April 4, 1977

Pulse Nigeria

4. Liz Benson — April 5, 1966

Pulse Nigeria

5. Sharon Ooja — April 6, 1991

Pulse Nigeria

6. Alexx Ekubo — April 10, 1986

Pulse Nigeria

7. Damilola Afolabi, aka L.A.X — April 10, 1993

Pulse Nigeria

8. Omawumi Megbele — April 13, 1982

ece-auto-gen

9. Kingsley Okonkwo, aka Kcee — April 18, 1979

Pulse Nigeria

10. Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi — April 19, 1988

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya

11. Omoni Oboli — April 22, 1978

Pulse Nigeria

12. Bamike Adenibuyam, aka Bambam — April 23, 1989

Pulse Nigeria

13. Ini Edo — April 23, 1982

Pulse Nigeria

14. Ufuoma McDermott — April 23, 1981

ece-auto-gen

15. Stella Damasus — April 24, 1978

Pulse Nigeria

16. Chioma Adeleke — April 30, 1995